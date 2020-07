Yeva is a young woman who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh, after her husband’s tragic death and takes refuge in one of the villages of Karabakh, Armenia…Yeva is a complete stranger in this village and is obliged to live her daily life in disguise. Starring Narine Grigoryan. Directed by Anahid Abad. Yeva will be released in NY theaters on October 25 and in LA theaters on November 1, 2019.