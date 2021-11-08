Sunday, December 5, 2021
Lori Region
Արցախ, Թոփ, ԼՐԱՀՈՍ, Քաղաքական, Քաղաքականություն

We must be able to acquire immunity to live in uncertainty. Hayk Khanumyan

By Vanadzor , in Արցախ Թոփ ԼՐԱՀՈՍ Քաղաքական Քաղաքականություն , at November 8, 2021

After the end of the war in Artsakh, they are engaged in solving urgent humanitarian problems: housing, road construction, energy issues. Nevertheless, a year later there is still a lot to be done to get out of the humanitarian crisis: more than 20,000 displaced people, power outages, unemployed people.

CivilNet’s Zhanna Avagyan talked to Artsakh Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hayk Khanumyan about the work of the past year, shortcomings in resource management, corrections, and future projects.

