Sunday, December 5, 2021
Lori Region
Թոփ, ԼՐԱՀՈՍ, Տարածաշրջան

We condemn the gross violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan ․ MFA:

By Vanadzor , in Թոփ ԼՐԱՀՈՍ Տարածաշրջան , at November 8, 2021

We strongly condemn the 2020 attacks by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The gross violation of the ceasefire regime approved by the November 9 statement. This is stated in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, where in particular it is mentioned ․

“On November 8, the Azerbaijani side opened fire on civilians near the Stepanakert-Shushi road in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, who were carrying out construction work to restore infrastructure, as a result of which three people were injured and one was killed.

The incident took place on the eve of the first anniversary of the signing of the trilateral statement, on the day of the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali to Shushi, where the latter made another statement full of anti-Armenian rhetoric threatening to use force.

The continuous anti-Armenian rhetoric of the top leadership of Azerbaijan – the repeated incidents of violation of the ceasefire regime – clearly show the vain nature of the statements made by official Baku about the normalization of relations between Armenia and the Armenian people.

It should be noted that this is the second case of attacks on civilians by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the past month, as a result of which human casualties are registered. We are convinced that the proper investigation of such crimes and the bringing to justice of all those responsible can prevent further attacks on the civilian population.

We express our condolences to the relatives of the victim and wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded. “

