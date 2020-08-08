Vanadzor Penitentiary Inmate on Hunger Strike

Aram Chavushyan, now being held at the Vanadzor Penitentiary on a murder charge, has been on hunger strike since July…

Aram Chavushyan, now being held at the Vanadzor Penitentiary on a murder charge, has been on hunger strike since July 11 to protest the charge.

Nona Navikyan, who heads the Public Affairs Division at the Department of Corrections, told Hetq that Chavushyan is under medical supervision and that penitentiary staffers are trying to convince him to end his hunger strike.