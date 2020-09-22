Vanadzor-Noyemberyan roadway is going to be closed for trucks The Ministry of ES of RA has informed that roads are…

Vanadzor-Noyemberyan roadway is going to be closed for trucks

The Ministry of ES of RA has informed that roads are open in the Republic of Armenia. On August 29, from 12:00 Vanadzor-Noyemberyan roadway is going to be closed for trucks because of the road construction.

About Larsi According to the information provided by the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and from the Department of Crisis Management Center of the Republic of North Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, due to the state of emergency, Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open only for trucks. According to the information provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of RA, the decision of the entry ban on foreign nationals to Georgia remains in force. The ban does not apply to carriage transportation.

mes.am