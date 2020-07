Kanye West, who is also the founder of the famous Yeezy brand, has announced the launch of a new model of this brand, and which has become a pleasant surprise for the Armenian fans of Yeezy.

The new model of Yeezy Foam Runner, which was spotted on the feet of the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West couple a few months ago, has been named “Ararat” in honor of Armenia’s main symbol: Mount Ararat.