Lori FC president hospitalized

After self-isolating for seven days, President of FC Lori of Vanadzor Tovmas Grigoryan has been hospitalized, the football club’s press service reports.

“We inform that founder of Lori FC Tovmas Grigoryan has been hospitalized after self-isolating for seven days. He has two-sided pneumonia, he tested negative for COVID-19 the first time, and the result of the second test will be clear tomorrow.

Lori FC’s footballers and the whole personnel wish Mr. Grigoryan health and a speedy recovery,” Lori FC’s statement reads.