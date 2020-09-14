Lawsuit to be filed against Armenia education minister Lawyer Vladimir Gabrielyan is going to file a lawsuit with the Administrative…

Lawsuit to be filed against Armenia education minister

Lawyer Vladimir Gabrielyan is going to file a lawsuit with the Administrative Court of Armenia, expecting the Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan to provide proper answers to his questions on the demand to wear face masks in the country’s schools. Gabrielyan informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

On August 24, he had sent a legal inquiry to the minister regarding the legality of the demand for children to wear face masks in schools in Armenia.

In response, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan had informed that the basis of this demand was the decision of the commandant of the coronavirus-related state of emergency in Armenia to mandatorily wear face masks in public areas in the country.

In a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Vladimir Gabrielyan noted, however, that no clear and conclusive answer was given to his legal inquiry, and therefore he is going to file a lawsuit with the Administrative Court, asking the court to obligate the Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan to give clear answers and justifications to his questions.

“I have doubts that there is a study or medical conclusion on the basis of the decision to require children to wear a mask in general education institutions. Many issues are not settled here,” the lawyer said, adding that classes start Tuesday in Armenia, but these issues are still unforeseeable for both parents and teachers.

