Last COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Some Armenian Hospitals

Five Armenian hospitals have stopped treating people infected with the coronavirus because of a significant decrease in new cases in the country, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The ministry reported in the morning that 288 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day, down from an average of 550-600 cases a day registered in the first half of July.

It also reported only two more deaths caused by COVID-19. They raised the official death toll to 770. The figure does not include the deaths of 228 other Armenians infected with the virus. The health authorities say that they were primarily caused by other, pre-existing diseases.

The daily number of officially registered fatalities averaged approximately 15 from July 6 through July 24.

The latest government data also shows that the daily number of people recovering from COVID-19 continued to surpass that of new infections on Tuesday, cutting the number of active coronavirus cases to 7,738. The vast majority of the infected citizens remain self-isolated at home.