Sunday, December 5, 2021
Lori Region
Առողջապահություն, Թոփ, ԼՐԱՀՈՍ, Հասարակություն, Քաղաքական, Քաղաքականություն

If we do not have a sufficient vaccination threshold, the mortality rate from the coronavirus will remain high ․ Avanesyan

The Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan answered the questions about the epidemic situation and the vaccination process in the…

By Vanadzor , in Առողջապահություն Թոփ ԼՐԱՀՈՍ Հասարակություն Քաղաքական Քաղաքականություն , at November 8, 2021

The Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan answered the questions about the epidemic situation and the vaccination process in the CivilNet pavilion. The main points of the conversation are below.

  • About the heavy autumn wave of coronavirus
  • About high mortality rates
  • About bed stock
  • About the effectiveness of masks
  • About the slow progress of vaccinations
  • About the communication և messages of the Ministry of Health
  • About anti-vaccination propaganda by doctors
  • About the reopening of schools և a new outbreak
  • About the spread of covidium among children և vaccinations
  • About getting the Pfizer vaccine
  • Does today’s vaccine protect against new strains?
  • About STIs
  • About the effectiveness of testing at the airport
  • About Armenian QR codes
  • About new epidemics

