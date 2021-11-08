If we do not have a sufficient vaccination threshold, the mortality rate from the coronavirus will remain high ․ Avanesyan
[ad_1] The Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan answered the questions about the epidemic situation and the vaccination process in the…
[ad_1]
The Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan answered the questions about the epidemic situation and the vaccination process in the CivilNet pavilion. The main points of the conversation are below.
- About the heavy autumn wave of coronavirus
- About high mortality rates
- About bed stock
- About the effectiveness of masks
- About the slow progress of vaccinations
- About the communication և messages of the Ministry of Health
- About anti-vaccination propaganda by doctors
- About the reopening of schools և a new outbreak
- About the spread of covidium among children և vaccinations
- About getting the Pfizer vaccine
- Does today’s vaccine protect against new strains?
- About STIs
- About the effectiveness of testing at the airport
- About Armenian QR codes
- About new epidemics
[ad_2]
Source link
Comments