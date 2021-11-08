“I connected my future with him, but my dreams remained” ․ The story of the deceased Samvel Gorgyan

[ad_1]



19-year-old Samvel Gorgyan had returned to Armenia from the Russian Federation and was drafted into the army on January 10, 2019. He served in Mataghis, for which, as his mother says, he was proud. Samvel was killed on October 7, 2020, by a drone strike. “I connected my future with her,” says the boy’s mother, Hasmik Gorgyan, and adds that now all she and other mothers can do is be strong and healthy and save their sons.