“German – here և now” ․ Conference of German language teachers in Armenia

[ad_1]



“German – here և now” ․ This was the title of the 5th Conference of German Teachers, which was held in V. At the Brusov State University on November 6 և 7. The aim of the conference is to promote the teaching and learning of German, to improve the skills of teachers, as well as the exchange of experience. This year the conference was dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the Department of German at Brusov State University.