Sunday, December 5, 2021
Lori Region
Download Best MOD APK

Free android apk download

Թոփ, ԼՐԱՀՈՍ, ՀԱՅԱՍՏԱՆ, Հասարակություն

“German – here և now” ․ Conference of German language teachers in Armenia

[ad_1] “German – here և now” ․ This was the title of the 5th Conference of German Teachers, which was…

By Vanadzor , in Թոփ ԼՐԱՀՈՍ ՀԱՅԱՍՏԱՆ Հասարակություն , at November 8, 2021

[ad_1]

“German – here և now” ․ This was the title of the 5th Conference of German Teachers, which was held in V. At the Brusov State University on November 6 և 7. The aim of the conference is to promote the teaching and learning of German, to improve the skills of teachers, as well as the exchange of experience. This year the conference was dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the Department of German at Brusov State University.

[ad_2]

Source link

Realted Posts

Արցախում կատարված թեստերի 39.2%-ը դրական է

[ad_1] Նոյեմբերի 4-ին Արցախում կատարվել է 125 թեստավորում, ինչի արդյունքում արձանագրվել է կորոնավիրուսային հիվանդության 49 նոր դեպք, այսինքն՝ թեստերի 39.2%-ը…

Պատերազմի նման ողբերգական արդյունքների հիմքը դրվել է սեպտեմբերի 25-ին. Տիգրան Աբրահամյան

[ad_1] Ազգային ժողովի «Պատիվ ունեմ» խմբակցության պատգամավոր Տիգրան Աբրահամյանը կարծում է, որ 2020 թվականի սեպտեմբերի 25-ին վարչապետ Նիկոլ Փաշինյանը, ստանալով…

The number of people poisoned by “Tashir Pizza” food has reached 98

[ad_1] The number of people hospitalized with “Tashir Pizza” pizzeria և’s symptoms typical of “intestinal infection” has reached 98. As…

Կավալան հայտարարել է, որ անիմաստ է համարում իր գործով դատական ​​նիստերին մասնակցելը

[ad_1] Թուրք հայտնի հասարակական գործիչ, բարերար Օսման Քավալան անիմաստ է համարել իր գործով դատական ​​նիստերին մասնակցելն ու ինքնապաշտպանական ելույթներ ունենալը։…

Մեկ օրում կորոնավիրուսից մահացել է 62 մարդ

[ad_1] Հայաստանում հոկտեմբերի 31-ին կատարվել է 10281 թեստավորում, որից հաստատվել է կորոնավիրուսի 1232 նոր դեպք, այսինքն՝ թեստերի 11,9%-ը դրական է…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Download Best MOD APK

Free android apk download