As of June 28 in the morning, 24,645 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Armenia. The number of infected in one day has grown by 736, National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Sunday.

According to it, 13,116 (+205) people have recovered, currently 10,964 (+519) are getting treatment.

The total death toll reached 426 (+6), other 139 (+6) patients died from other diseases.

In a day 12 people have died.