Sunday, December 5, 2021
Lori Region
Download Best MOD APK

Free android apk download

Առողջապահություն, Արցախ, Թոփ, ԼՐԱՀՈՍ, Հասարակություն

Coronavirus in Artsakh ․ vaccinations, bedsores, new cases

[ad_1] In recent weeks, the number of coronavirus infections in Artsakh has sharply increased. According to Artsakh healthcare specialists, vaccination…

By Vanadzor , in Առողջապահություն Արցախ Թոփ ԼՐԱՀՈՍ Հասարակություն , at November 8, 2021

[ad_1]

In recent weeks, the number of coronavirus infections in Artsakh has sharply increased.

According to Artsakh healthcare specialists, vaccination remains the most effective way to fight the coronavirus at the moment. There are currently four types of vaccines in Artsakh.

The post Coronavirus in Artsakh ․ Vaccines, beds, new cases appeared first on CIVILNET.

[ad_2]

Source link

Realted Posts

Ալեն Սիմոնյանը հյուրընկալել է Տանն Կիլիկիո Հայոց պատրիարքին

[ad_1] Հայաստանի Ազգային ժողովի նախագահ Ալեն Սիմոնյանը հոկտեմբերի 29-ին հյուրընկալել է Տանն Կիլիկիո Հայոց պատրիարք Ռաֆայել Պետրոս Մինասյանին։ Այս մասին…

Խոշորացված համայնքներ, համամասնական ընտրություններ. Որքանո՞վ են տեղեկացված քաղաքացիները.

[ad_1] 2020 թվականի դեկտեմբերին կառավարությունը մեկնարկել է Արագածոտնի, Արարատի, Լոռու, Կոտայքի և Շիրակի մարզերում 11 խոշորացված համայնքների ձևավորման նախագիծը՝ 189…

Ձեր գրպանից մինչև պաշտոնյայի ավելացված բոնուսը

[ad_1] ՍիվիլՆեթը պարզել է, թե 2022 թվականի պետական ​​բյուջեից որքան գումար է նախատեսվում ուղղել պրեմիում ֆոնդին։ Գրառումը՝ Ձեր գրպանից՝ պաշտոնյայի…

“Georgian Dream” held a rally of thousands in Tbilisi

[ad_1] Article by Tata Shoshiashvili OC Media: Georgian Dream party rally in Tbilisi’s Freedom Square, photo by Tata Shoshiashvili /…

Վարչապետի որոշմամբ Վանո Սիրադեղյանի հոգեհանգստի հանձնաժողով է ստեղծվել

[ad_1] Վարչապետ Նիկոլ Փաշինյանի որոշմամբ գրող, պետական ​​գործիչ Վանո Սիրադեղյանի մահվան կապակցությամբ ստեղծվել է հուղարկավորության հանձնաժողով։ «Հանձնաժողովի կողմից հուղարկավորության ծախսերի…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Download Best MOD APK

Free android apk download