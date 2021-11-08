Coronavirus in Artsakh ․ vaccinations, bedsores, new cases

[ad_1] In recent weeks, the number of coronavirus infections in Artsakh has sharply increased. According to Artsakh healthcare specialists, vaccination…

In recent weeks, the number of coronavirus infections in Artsakh has sharply increased.

According to Artsakh healthcare specialists, vaccination remains the most effective way to fight the coronavirus at the moment. There are currently four types of vaccines in Artsakh.

