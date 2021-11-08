Sunday, December 5, 2021
Lori Region
Արցախ, Գլխավոր, Թոփ, ԼՐԱՀՈՍ, քաղաքացիական անձ

Azeris shoot at civilians at Shushi intersection ․ There is 1 victim, 3 wounded

At around 15:00 today, at the intersection near the city of Shushi, the Azerbaijani side fired on civilians working…

By Vanadzor , in Արցախ Գլխավոր Թոփ ԼՐԱՀՈՍ քաղաքացիական անձ , at November 8, 2021

At around 15:00 today, at the intersection near the city of Shushi, the Azerbaijani side fired on civilians working on water pipes in the area. This was reported by the Artsakh National Security Service.

According to the report, four civilians were taken to Stepanakert hospital, one of whom died, and three were receiving medical treatment.

“At the moment, operative-investigative-criminal measures are being taken by the investigators of the National Security Service, the operative groups of the police to investigate the circumstances of the incident,” the Artsakh NSS informs.

