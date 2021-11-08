Sunday, December 5, 2021
Lori Region
ադրբեջանցիները կրակել են, Արցախ, ԼՐԱՀՈՍ, շուշի

Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs և “Water and Sewerage” does not comment on the incident near Shushi

Today, at around 15:00, at the intersection near the city of Shushi, the Azerbaijani side fired on civilians working on water pipes in the area. This was reported by the Artsakh National Security Service.

CivilNet contacted Artsakh Water and Sewerage CJSC to find out if the victims were company employees, but the director was not at work and the company employee did not want to comment. Hunan Tadjosyan, spokesman for the Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs, did not comment on the incident, as he has no additional information about the circumstances of the incident.

According to the report, four civilians were taken to Stepanakert hospital, one of whom died, and three were receiving medical treatment.

Investigators are currently conducting operative-investigative-criminal measures to find out the circumstances of the incident by the investigators of the National Security Service, the operative groups of the police.

Hayk Ghazaryan

