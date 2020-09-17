Friday, September 25, 2020
295 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

September 17, 2020

Additionally, two additional passings from COVID-19 were enrolled, making the individual absolute 925 cases.

The quantity of individuals who have recuperated in the course of the last one day is 162, the complete separate number so far is 42,231, and the number of individuals right now being dealt with is 3,232—which is an expansion by 131 of everyone day.

What’s more, 4,319 COVID-19 tests were led in Armenia in the course of the last day, while 252,158 such tests have been performed to date.

 

Older

As of June 28 in the morning, 24,645 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Armenia. The number of infected in one day has grown by 736, National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Sunday.

According to it, 13,116 (+205) people have recovered, currently 10,964 (+519) are getting treatment.

The total death toll reached 426 (+6), other 139 (+6) patients died from other diseases.

In a day 12 people have died.

COVID-19: Number of cases grow by 736 in a day, number of new deaths is 12

